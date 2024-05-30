One Dead, 12 Others Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Pampore

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a vehicle turned turtle at Drangbal Pampore resulting in injuries to 13 persons among them one succumbed to injuries who has been identified as RAM Nath Kumar from Bihar.

Injured were identified as Rajeet Ram, Kumar Kotwal, Gayasha, Bangali Kushwa, Ramakanth Shaw, Mohammad Samsheer and Hari Kumar all from Bihar, Neeta Yadav and Tara Chand from Poonay, Abinov Mishra from UP, Shabir Dar from Banihal , Mohammad Ali and Inayat Ali from Kargil.

He said that all have been shifted to hospital for treatment while further investigation has been taken up.

