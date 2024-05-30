One Dead, 12 Others Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Pampore

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man lost his life while 12 others were injured as a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a vehicle turned turtle at Drangbal Pampore resulting in injuries to 13 persons among them one succumbed to injuries who has been identified as RAM Nath Kumar from Bihar.ADVERTISEMENT
Injured were identified as Rajeet Ram, Kumar Kotwal, Gayasha, Bangali Kushwa, Ramakanth Shaw, Mohammad Samsheer and Hari Kumar all from Bihar, Neeta Yadav and Tara Chand from Poonay, Abinov Mishra from UP, Shabir Dar from Banihal , Mohammad Ali and Inayat Ali from Kargil.
He said that all have been shifted to hospital for treatment while further investigation has been taken up.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also 4 Punjab Tourists Killed In Kulgam Accident Two CRPF Troopers Injured In Poonch Accident
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30052024000215011059ID1108274309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.