(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Kardome Partners with KT Corporation to Provide Voice AI technology to IPTV Service Users



Tel Aviv, Israel--(ACN Newswire - May 29, 2024) - Kardome, a leading voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology startup, has announced a partnership with South Korea's Telecom giant, KT Corporation, to integrate its AI-based Spatial Hearing technology solution into Genie TV, KT's IPTV service. This collaboration will offer Genie TV users an advanced, seamless voice interaction experience.

KT has closely monitored user feedback on the voice AI feature integrated into multiple generations of Giga Genie devices. The company was seeking a solution to improve performance and satisfy demanding customers.

Kardome's Spatial Hearing AI technology is a unique and innovative solution that utilizes advanced acoustical modeling to identify a user's voice and location precisely. It enhances speech recognition directly on edge devices in challenging, multispeaker environments.

Kardome's voice technology is compatible with any voice-enabled platform or smart device.

The Genie TV provides audio/video-centric AI voice control and home assistant services through the TV. By integrating Kardome's Spatial Hearing Solution into the Genie TV, users can benefit from a hassle-free voice command experience even in noisy, multi-speaker environments and deliver an immersive, engaging voice/audio experience.

Dani Cherkassky, Kardome's co-founder and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with KT to provide the best-in-class voice user interface for the Genie TV. This collaboration opens up exciting opportunities for us to explore new verticals in addition to the Genie TV, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

About Kardome:

Kardome is an Israeli-based voice technology startup. The company's innovative location-based, noise-reduction Spatial Hearing technology gives clear, real-time voice command input and audio output in any environment. Kardome aims to solve end-user frustrations with speech recognition and voice command devices. More information about Kardome can be found at Kardome .

About KT Corporation:

KT Corporation is the largest integrated telecom and digital platform service provider based in South Korea. Principal services include mobile, Broadband, IPTV, B2B communications, and fixed-line telephony. The company has an industry-leading market presence in broadband, media services, and fixed-line telephony by maintaining the No.1 market share position. Also, the company is one of the most prominent players in B2B communications and offers a wide range of digital transformation services (IDC, Cloud, AI, etc.).

Contact:

Laura Tate

VP Marketing, Kardome

323-205-6436

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit