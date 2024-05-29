(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC , USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA or their family, please make financial compensation a top priority and call us anytime at 866-714-6466 especially if the Veteran had asbestos exposure at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos as we are always more than happy to discuss. We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma-and we make certain people like this have direct access to the nation's most capable attorneys.

"Navy Veterans who served on submarines and or ships may have had different skill sets, however, these types of vessels still needed mechanics, electricians, welders, plumbers, machinists, and repair people to keep everything working. Most Navy Veterans who had mesothelioma almost always had a shipyard in common. In many to most cases Navy Veterans were required to stay onboard their ship for repairs or overhauls at a shipyard. Especially if they were a skilled trades worker or an NCO or officer.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and he is a Navy Veteran please think national when hiring a law firm and call us at 866-714-6466 for some very good suggestions about attorneys."



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has experience assisting US Navy Veterans or US Navy Shipyard Workers who were exposed to asbestos at the following shipyards:

* The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk, Virginia

* Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Bremerton, Washington

* Bangor, Maine

* Hunters Point, California

* Long Beach Naval Shipyard, California

* Groton/New London Connecticut

* Philadelphia Naval Shipyard

* The Brooklyn Naval Shipyard, New York

* Boston Navy Yard Boston, Massachusetts

* The Charleston Naval Shipyard Charleston, South Carolina

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

* "Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note:“We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades-and to make sure the best compensation happens for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer we offer direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members are welcome to call us anytime at 866-714-6466."

Michael Thomas

US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

+1 866-714-6466

