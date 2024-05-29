Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global Macro and Markets

Cable has dropped back below 1.27, and the JPY has risen to 157.63. Asian FX was weaker across the board on Wednesday. The PHP propped up the bottom of the table, weakening by 0.81% vs the USD. The KRW, IDR, THB and TWD all lost more than 0.4% against the USD. The heavily managed VND was little changed despite a further increase in inflation that is encouraging thoughts of rate hikes.

US stocks fell in the latest session. The S&P 500 lost 0.74% and the NASDAQ dropped 0.58%. US equity futures are also pointing to further losses at today's open. Chinese stocks were mixed. The Hang Seng fell 1.83% but the CSI 300 eked out some small gains.

Today, is relatively light on data. Revised 1Q24 GDP data for the US shouldn't cause too much excitement, though any revisions to the 1Q PCE figures will be pounced on. The April advance trade balance figures probably won't excite markets too much - likewise, April wholesale and retail inventories. Europe publishes a barrage of confidence measures as well as the April unemployment rate.