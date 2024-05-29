Greenenergybreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Secures $440K Initial Order For Mullen-GO In Europe

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced a new European purchase order (“PO”) for 40 Mullen-GO urban delivery vehicles with Switzerland-based Antidoto SA, a commercial upfitter whose key focus is on-demand food delivery companies. According to the announcement, the initial PO is valued at $440,000 USD. Antidoto SA specializes in the design and sale of pizza ovens for delivery vehicles and installs warming ovens in various types of vehicles. Antidoto SA will initially order 40 Mullen-GO vehicles for 2024 and projects a minimum order of 180 units for 2025 to meet anticipated growing demand for zero emission EVs. The vehicles will first be deployed in Switzerland with planned expansion into other parts of Europe.“As part of our global expansion, we are looking at all segments of urban delivery opportunities, including hot and cold on-demand delivery, which is perfectly suited for the Mullen-GO,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing a rebate of up to $45,000 at time of vehicle purchase. The company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV and National Auto Fleet Group, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest and West Coast markets. Mullen also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles. For more information about the company, visit

