Billiondollarbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Spotlighted In Recent Article By A Top News Publication

(“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, has been featured in an article published by The Wall Street Journal. Titled“Quantum Computing Gets Real: It Could Even Shorten Your Airport Connection,” the article notes that technological advances from D-Wave are enabling businesses and researchers to explore quantum computing for practical use cases, including grocery-store driver delivery scheduling, cross-country promotional tour routing and cargo handling at one of the United States' busiest ports. The article also highlights recent research from D-Wave, citing it as an example of a computational supremacy claim that, according to a source interviewed for the article, is“actually the strongest” of all the computational supremacy claims so far.

of quantum's growing relevance and importance reflects what we're seeing with our customers - a steadily increasing appetite and enthusiasm to harness the power of quantum to solve their most computationally complex problems,” said D-Wave CEO Dr. Alan Baratz in the press release.“We believe there is no other company right now in the world delivering the same level of commercial-grade, production-ready quantum technology as D-Wave. It's an incredibly important moment for the industry, and this recognition of D-Wave's leadership is gratifying.”

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services focused on delivering value to our customers via practical quantum applications for problems such as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, fault detection and financial modeling. As the only provider building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers, the company is unlocking commercial use cases in optimization today, while building the technologies that will enable new solutions tomorrow. Founded in 1999, D-Wave is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computing solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

