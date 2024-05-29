Investornewsbreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC), Blackswan Partner To Demonstrate SDF Solution At Money 20/20 Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) , a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and advanced data services, is participating along with BlackSwan Technologies (BST) in next week's Money 20/20 event. The two companies will collaborate to demonstrate the innovative Secured Data Fabric (SDF) solution, which is designed to provide secure access to data across multiple sectors. According to the announcement, the SDF solution is particularly well-suited for industries such as healthcare, government, energy, defense and finance because it ensures that sensitive information can be accessed in a controlled, secure manner.“We are excited to present our Secured Data Fabric solution at Money 20/20 with our partner, BST,” said HUB Cyber Security CEO Noah Hershcoviz in the press release.“This technology offers advanced protection and control over sensitive information, ensuring data security and integrity as industries rely more on data for their operations.”

To view the full press release, visit

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cybersecurity solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data-theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in more than 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances, as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN