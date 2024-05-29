Investornewsbreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC), Blackswan Partner To Demonstrate SDF Solution At Money 20/20 Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) , a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and advanced data services, is participating along with BlackSwan Technologies (BST) in next week's Money 20/20 event. The two companies will collaborate to demonstrate the innovative Secured Data Fabric (SDF) solution, which is designed to provide secure access to data across multiple sectors. According to the announcement, the SDF solution is particularly well-suited for industries such as healthcare, government, energy, defense and finance because it ensures that sensitive information can be accessed in a controlled, secure manner.“We are excited to present our Secured Data Fabric solution at Money 20/20 with our partner, BST,” said HUB Cyber Security CEO Noah Hershcoviz in the press release.“This technology offers advanced protection and control over sensitive information, ensuring data security and integrity as industries rely more on data for their operations.”
HUB Cyber Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cybersecurity solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data-theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in more than 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances, as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit .
