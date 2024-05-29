Miningnewsbreaks Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) Featured In“The Prospector News” Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tartisan Nickel (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) , a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, is spotlighted in the June issue of the“The Prospector News.” The two-page article, titled“Tartisan Nickel: Kenbridge Nickel Connecting Communities,” provides an overview of the company, including its flagship Kenbridge Project, which“has a completed preliminary economic assessment and is now working to further define the mineral resource by bringing some of the inferred ore deposits into the indicated category,” the article stated. The article also noted the company's focus on creating and sustaining key relationships with the community and First Nations.“With the Kenbridge Road project, as well as the larger project as a whole, community and First Nations support are key to Tartisan Nickel,” observed the article, which explained that the company had named Greg Edwards, who has been serving as the overall project manager for Kenbridge, as the company's First Nations liaison.“Since 2007, the company has been engaged with Treaty #3 and recognized the First Nations' rights to lands, seeking the consent, agreement and engagement of those nations to conduct work there. Tartisan's approach has developed strong support from the three nearby First Nations according to Mr. Edwards, and in October 2021, the Kenbridge project even received a blessing in a ceremony conducted by an elder from one of the First Nations. Working with First Nations and engaging local companies on their projects, Tartisan Nickel intends to continue advancing their goals in Ontario. Looking at 2024, [CEO Mark] Appleby says it 'promises to be a milestone year as multiple ongoing initiatives come together. Alignment with Indigenous communities, summation of baseline studies, project permitting endeavors, and all-season road access combined with continued efforts to expand the Kenbridge mine life are in focus and should prove to have a profound impact on shareholder value.”

To view the full article, visit



About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel, a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, holds the Kenbridge Nickel Project as its flagship asset. Situated in the Kenora Mining District of northwestern Ontario, this project represents a significant endeavor in the field of nickel exploration and extraction. For more information about the company, please visit



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TTSRF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN