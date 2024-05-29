Letter Regarding Ban On Roaming During Night Is Fake

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Defence (MoD) and an expert have rejected the letter regarding the ban on roaming during the night and termed it bogus.

Different sources have posted a letter in which the MoD directed the intelligence personnel of its regional corps to ban public roaming and activities during the night. The letter is dated May 26.

The letter has several written mistakes as well.

The letter reads:“With the arrival of the summer season, there has been an increase in the number of people walking around at night which is a threat to security, every individual could move from evening till 10:00 pm and after this time only the transfer of patients and other emergency activities are allowed, the military officials are obliged to implement the mentioned order at the center and the districts, and its supervision is the responsibility of the intelligence officials.”.

Fact Check:

Enayatullah Khwarazami, spokesperson for the MoD, told Pajhwok Afghan News this letter was fake and he rejected it.

He said dissimianting this type of information was the enemy's propaganda.

Military Affairs Expert Yousuf Amin Zazai told Pajhwok Afghan News that there were many spelling mistakes in the text of this letter, in addition the lack of information in the letter showed that it was fake.

“The fact that this letter was published two days ago and the night time roaming ban has not been enforced showed that this letter is fake, in addition, the issuance of this type of letter was the responsibility of interior ministry not the MoD.”

If the letter was true then it would have been published through legal channels and media outlets.

Outcome : MoD rejected the letter and termed it fake, a military affairs expert also termed the letter fake on the basis of different reasons.

Verdict : Letter regarding ban on roaming during the night is bogus

