Celebrating A New Era With Galadari Brothers And Withfeeling

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 8:23 PM

Galadari Brothers have always pioneered growth, cultivating brands, divisions, and communities.

Their new logo, visual identity, commitments, and brand positioning are designed to propel Galadari to even greater heights.

Under the visionary leadership of their Co-Chairman and GCEO, Mohammed Galadari, the conglomerate is ushering in a new era of innovation and growth, with the creative guidance of their GCMO, Armand Andrea, who spearheaded the rebranding project to success.

Part of this involved the creation of a new sonic identity by WithFeeling, which specialises in original music composition, sonic branding, and creating compelling soundscapes to forge deeper connections between people and organisations.

“Sound, for us, is not just a medium but a vibrant language for storytelling, a powerful tool that triggers emotions and drives business growth. We're passionate about creating resonant sensory experiences, using brand voices and innovative sound design to leave a lasting impact,” says Chris Atkins, Managing Director, WithFeeling.

Through the new sonic identity, Galadari envisions creating inspiring brand tracks for their corporate films, infusing them with grandeur and an epic feel, while still reflecting the warm personality of the brand. As a result, WithFeeling opted for an orchestral arrangement infused with modern synth elements to contemporise the sound.

“The four-note sonic logo, mirroring the four syllables of 'Galadari,' serves as a concise, memorable auditory signature that encapsulates their identity,” explains Joe Dickinson, Chief Music Officer, WithFeeling.

Many versions were produced until the exact standards of both Galadari and WithFeeling had been met, resulting in a sonic identity that surpasses all in the audio field. It is instantly recognisable, dramatic in its simplicity, and memorable in its execution.

“I am incredibly proud of the look and feel of our new brand, and now the sound too, which is just as important. We're celebrating a momentous occasion with the launch of the revamped Galadari brand and the creation of a distinctive audio signature for the first time. We look forward to working with the team to explore ways to build on the sonic identity for other organisational touchpoints. Moving forward, we are confident that our music tracks will forge an instant connection with Galadari,” says Armand Andrea, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Galadari Brothers.

