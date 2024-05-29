Top Events On May 30: PM Modi On Meditation Break, India-France Talks On Fighter Jet Deal, Heatwave Alert, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events on May 30: India is all set to witness various political, technological, sports, and entertainment events today. PM Modi will be on a three-day break from political meetings, while Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha today. India and France will begin the talks on the Rafale Marine fighter jet deal in Delhi on Friday. Take a look at top events of the day below,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, from May 30 to June 1 to meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam after wrapping up the Lok Sabha election campaigns.

- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting at Rath Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on May 30.

- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting at Sanamahitpur in Simulia of Odisha's Balasore district today.

- A high-level French government team will arrive in India on Thursday, May 30, to begin talks on the Rafale Marine fighter jet deal in Delhi.

- Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will visit Ramgarh today to attend the 28th foundation day celebrations of Dishom Manjhi Pargana, a Santhal outfit.- The Indian Navy is set to formally start the cost negotiations with a French delegation on Thursday, May 30, to procure 26 Rafale Marine aircraft that will operate from its two aircraft carriers.

- Owner Naveen Khichi, the doctor on duty, was sent to three-day police custody till May 30 in connection with the Delhi hospital fire accident.

- Activists to hold a protest meeting in Hassan on May 30, demanding the arrest of JD(S) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna in an alleged sexual assault video case. Prajwal booked a Munich to Bengaluru flight to reach here on Friday.

- The Himachal Pradesh High Court today deferred the hearing on a petition challenging the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) to May 30.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense heat and heatwaves in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until May 30.

- Goa will celebrate its statehood day on May 30, honouring its official separation from Daman and Diu as a state in 1987.- Pakistan is set to launch a multi-mission communication satellite on May 30 with Chinese support.

The United Nations will honour Indian peacekeeper Naik Dhananjay Kumar Singh posthumously with the Dag Hammarskjold medal on May 30. During the event, the UN Secretary-General will also present Major Radhika Sen, an Indian military officer, with the 2023 Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

- Disney's first Marvel experience for Apple Vision Pro arrives on May 30. The launch of the Vivo S19 Series Vivo Watch GT is also confirmed for Friday in China. Moto G04 will launch in India on May 30.

- Bharat Dynamics will announce Q4 results on May 30 in Maharashtra.

- Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD' was postponed to May 30 due to the Lok Sabha election.

- West Indies will play Australia in the United States in the World T20 warm-up game on May 30.



