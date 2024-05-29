Delhi-NCR, Get Ready For Light Rains Soon! IMD Predicts Dust And Thunderstorms On THIS Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Parts of Delhi NCR are likely get relief from extreme heatwaves soon. Starting Friday, May 31, the national capital may receive light rainfall, accompanied with dust storms, thunderstorms and strong/gusty winds READ: Car wash in Delhi: You have to pay fines amid 'serious wastage of water'; netizens react to AAP minister Atishi's postThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a respite from heatwave for a few districts of Delhi starting Friday, May 31. The IMD issued an orange alert for heatwaves only in Gurgaon and Faridabad on May 31 and yellow alert in parts of Delhi. The IMD issued yellow alert in Gurgaon and Faridabad, along with Delhi on June 1 and no alert on June 2.On May 31, the areas where thunderstorm, dust-storms and strong surface winds are: North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, South West Delhi, South East Delhi and Central Delhi, heatwaves are likely to continue in Gurgaon and Faridabad on May 31 amid IMD's orange alert. Noida may also witness a pleasant day on Friday.“Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of thunderstorm/ duststorm with very light rain/drizzle accompanied with gusty winds (speed 25-35 kmph),” the IMD said in its forecast for May 31 June 1, even Gurgaon and Faridabad are likely get some relief from the scorching heat. No major alerts (yellow alert issued in a few areas in Delhi) have been issued by the IMD on June 1. However, Delhi NCR may continue to witness warm nights.“Generally cloudy sky. Thunderstorm/duststorm with very light rain/drizzle accompanied with gusty winds (speed 25-35 kmph),” the IMD said in its forecast for June 1.On June 2, there is no IMD warning issued for any of the districts in Delhi NCR.“Partly cloudy sky. Strong surface winds (speed 25-35kmph) occasionally in gusty during the day,” the IMD said in its forecast for June 2.Record temperature in DelhiDelhi logged its highest-ever temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at the Mungeshpur weather station on Wednesday. Amid severe heatwave conditions, parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change of weather on Wednesday noon, which brought some respite to people's peak power demand also reached an all-time high of 8,302 MW on Wednesday afternoon. Officials told news agency PTI that this is the first time in the city's history that the power demand has breached the 8300-MW mark and the mercury crossed 52 degrees Celsius distribution companies had estimated the demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer, but according to the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, it clocked 8,302 MW at 15:36:32 hours on Wednesday previous peak power demand was recorded just a week ago, when it touched 8,000 MW on May 22.

