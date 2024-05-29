Viral Video: Man Performs Dangerous Stunt On Moving Car, Mumbai Police Reacts

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A social media user shared a video of a man performing a dangerous stunt atop a moving car, prompting Mumbai police to investigate. In the now-viral video, a man is seen standing on the roof of a car with a Rajasthan registration plate video caught the attention of traffic police after it was widely circulated on social media read: Viral video shows Kerala mall area flooded after rain; netizens react, 'Absolute lack of vision'In the video, the man is seen standing on the roof of the car, which appears to be moving without anyone behind the wheel traffic police responded to the video by tagging Navi Mumbai Police, indicating that the incident might have occurred within the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai read: 'Goons in BMW' chase family in Greater Noida, incident caught on camera | Watch\"Please make sure his licence is cancelled so that he does not endangers others lives,\" wrote a social media user reacted to the video saying,“He thinks himself to be superman.”“Life is too precious and valuable for yourself, Family, & country. It should not be wasted & risked like this!” a user commented user commented:“Waiting for Rajasthan traffic police now.. They seem to be busier than mumbai traffic police.”Also read: 11-year-old loses mother in road accident, gets ₹1.1 crore in insurance compensation\"Those kind of people are called \"chapri class\" in Maharashtra,\" another added user suspected that he did it for fame.“I strong feel he knows consequences but he will still do it for fame & views...they don't fear police action...they don't mind any action against them,” the user said, some sided with the man performing stunts, saying that he did not hurt anyone and did not deserve to be jailed read: 'Do you know him?' US teen Instagram post on Anant Ambani's identity goes viral; Netizens say, 'he can buy your country'“Kisi ko thoka thodi hai. Usa me karte hai wha wha kya stunt hai. ye offence ni hai. na thoka kisi ko na ladai Hui hai khali stunt hai. jabardasti ke liye jail jaye. Kasam se kya chutiyapa bhara pada hai khali road hai,” the user commented.
