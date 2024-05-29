               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brazil Finally Recalls Ambassador From Israel


5/29/2024 10:09:24 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has finally recalled Brazil's ambassador to Israel and transferred him to another position after months of diplomatic tension between the two countries.

This was reported by Bloomberg , Ukrinform reports.

Lula's government said in an official decree that it had appointed former Ambassador Frederico Meyer, who was recalled to Brazil in February, to a post in Geneva, Switzerland.

Read also: EU Ambassador calls for faster provision of air defense systems to Ukraine after Russia's strike in Kharkiv

The official decree did not name a replacement for Meyer. Brazil's charge d'affaires in Israel will head the embassy for an indefinite period.

As Ukrinform reported, in February, Israel declared Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva persona non grata after he compared Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust.

Following this, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva recalled his ambassador to Israel .

Photo: Ton Molina/Bloomberg

MENAFN29052024000193011044ID1108273734


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search