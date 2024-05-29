Brazil Finally Recalls Ambassador From Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has finally recalled Brazil's ambassador to Israel and transferred him to another position after months of diplomatic tension between the two countries.

This was reported by Bloomberg , Ukrinform reports.

Lula's government said in an official decree that it had appointed former Ambassador Frederico Meyer, who was recalled to Brazil in February, to a post in Geneva, Switzerland.

The official decree did not name a replacement for Meyer. Brazil's charge d'affaires in Israel will head the embassy for an indefinite period.

As Ukrinform reported, in February, Israel declared Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva persona non grata after he compared Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust.

Following this, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva recalled his ambassador to Israel .

Photo: Ton Molina/Bloomberg