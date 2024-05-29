Virtual Celebrity Ailey's First VR Showcase In Japan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ailey Booth at N-Collections Osaka 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Project Ailey, the first virtual human on Avalanche renowned Web3.0 network, stole the hearts of the Japanese attendees at the NEXT ARTEC COLLECTION OSAKA JAPAN 2024 (N-Collections) held on April 20th and 21st.AI-powered virtual celebrity Ailey gained a lot of attention at N-Collections, known as Japan's largest annual NFT event. Ailey's growing popularity has caught the attention of major companies and investors in Japan.A groundbreaking 3D virtual reality experience brought Ailey to life for Japanese attendees, allowing them to interact with Ailey in a virtual environment for the very first time. The virtual reality lets them go beyond just facing their favorite Ailey. Attendees could pick up virtual objects and interact directly with her, even offering them to her or making gentle touches like holding her hand or touching her cheek. Her reactions are unique with every interaction, letting you feel like you're sharing the real space with Ailey. This level of immersion has the potential to resonate with audiences, who are already familiar with virtual humans like Hatsune Miku.Hundreds of people lined up at the Ailey booth, eager to try out Ailey's 3D VR technology . Users even left reviews on X, with comments like“I tried it out myself, and I think it's great that you can casually experience a full-scale VR experience in a place like this. It was really impressive” and“Amazing place!!! The interaction and the scenery were amazing!! I never thought VR could be that lively.” Another user shared their excitement, saying“I even touched her hair and she reacted so realistically with her head and eyes!”Project Ailey was officially introduced to the leading Japanese blockchain market. Looks like Ailey's going all in on Japan - they are definitely planning to expand their community this year. With increasing interest from Japanese audiences, Project Ailey is well-positioned for continued innovation. We can expect to see Ailey at more offline events, presenting the power of VR and solidifying its position as a major player in the evolving world of AI and Web3.0.

Ailey: AI with a heart