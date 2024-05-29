Public Agencies Acquire Generators Worth UAH 60M Via Prozorro Market

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 500 public agencies have acquired generators worth around UAH 60 million via the Prozorro Market catalog.

The relevant statement was made by Professional Procurement [Profesiini Zakupivli] State Institution in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“About 500 public agencies have already acquired generators via the Prozorro Market electronic catalog. Their total value is around UAH 60 million,” the report states.

The Prozorro Market catalog offers five different types of generators (gasoline, gas, diesel, welding and inverter generators) with a capacity ranging from 0.65 kilowatts to 200 kilowatts.

The average purchase duration via the Prozorro Market catalog is nine days, which is three times faster than through public auctions. As a result, public agencies receive equipment in the shortest time possible.

According to Professional Procurement, there is a localization requirement when purchasing generators. At least 20% of component parts need to be Ukrainian produced. As the winner's offer is listed, the customer independently verifies information about the product's localization level.

A reminder that, since March 22, 2024, Russia had resumed massive attacks on Ukraine's energy objects. In particular, enemy projectiles caused damage to such thermal power plants as Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Trypillia and Zmiivska, as well as hydro power plants. As estimated by the Ukrainian government, about 8 gigawatts of generating capacities were lost.