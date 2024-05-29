Nokia Deploys Fiber Network In The Heart Of The Amazon Rainforest With Global Fiber Peru

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



New subaquatic optical, IP and XGS-PON fiber broadband network brings future-proof connectivity to the region, reducing the digital divide in 400 communities. The localities of Iquitos and Santa Rosa de Yaraví (Peru), Leticia (Colombia) and Tabatinga (Brazil) connected with fiber, bringing ultra-fast, multi-gigabit broadband services to over 500,000 people in the region for the first time.

LIMA, Perú – Nokia announced that it has deployed with Global Fiber Peru a new subaquatic and future-proof Optical, IP and fiber broadband network in the Amazon rainforest, helping to reduce the digital divide. The extensive network connects over 400 communities to multi-gigabit broadband access that is critical in today's digital economy.

Founded in 2015 as a subsidiary of Satelital Group, Global Fiber Peru operates a fiber optic network with coverage throughout Peru, and with special focus in the 180 provincial capitals.

Buried in the Amazon River, the new subaquatic network interconnects 500,000 users across 400 communities located in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in an area known as the three-border region, where Peru, Colombia and Brazil share borders.

The Nokia subaquatic optical backbone connects the localities of Iquitos and Santa Rosa de Yaraví (Peru), Leticia (Colombia) and Tabatinga (Brazil), allowing Global Fiber Peru to offer the first FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) broadband access service in the region, as well as multi-gigabit services for enterprise users. The region has a diversified economy that includes oil production, agriculture (rice, corn and cassava), timber extraction, fishing, tourism and border trade.

Nokia has deployed a complete solution that includes its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), 7750 service routers, 7250 interconnect routers, 7210 services access systems (SAS), network service platform (NSP), FX 8 and FX 16 optical line terminals (OLT), fiber optical network terminals (ONTs) and Nokia Beacon 1 devices that help ensure a premium Wi-Fi experience within the customer premises. The deployment was made in collaboration with FYCO, a local partner specialized in fiber telecom networks in Latin America.

Nokia and FYCO are also providing training, professional services and maintenance services. The deal also includes upgrading the customer's existing fiber networks in Lima, Cusco and Huancayo.

