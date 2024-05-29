Study Confirms Bilderberg Affiliation Can Contribute To Leadership Careers In EU, NATO, IMF, And UN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This year's confidential Bilderberg conference is expected to start in Madrid. New study shows that dozens of attendees of Bilderberg got influential political positions. Since 2019, EU, NATO, IMF, and UN have been chaired by people who participated at Bilderberg prior to their appointment. Bilderbergers also occupy other top posts like the heads of the European Council, European Central Bank and Eurogroup. French president Macron is Bilderberger and the day after his inauguration, Bilderberger Philippe became Prime Minister. Macron's candidate, Bilderberger Georgieva, leads IMF thanks to change of selection rules.



Since 1954, the Bilderberg Group has functioned as one of the platforms for transatlantic elite networking and coordinating. The club has been organizing annual several days informal and highly exclusive conferences for approximately 130 politicians, businesspeople, and intellectuals, mostly from Europe and North America and marginally from Turkey.



Drawing on elite theory, the study argues that to certain extent, affiliation with the Bilderberg Group and/or other similar (transnational) elite clubs/networks might serve as career elevator. Participants of such meetings strengthen valuable contacts and gain insider information. And they sometimes receive backing in professional life from their club's fellows.



For instance, member of Bilderberg Group's steering committee José Manuel Barroso used Bilderberg conference in 2016 to lobby for Bilderberger Kristalina Georgieva's nomination to the post of UN Secretary General (Euractiv, 10.6.2016). Yet, eventually, the race for this position was won by another Bilderberger Antonio Guterres. During his mandate, at least two Bilderbergers (Miguel Ángel Moratinos and Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert) were selected as UN representatives, the study documents.



And later in 2019, Georgieva was installed into another prestigious function, namely that of the director of IMF. She did not meet the initial criteria for this job (age limit and support from sufficient states), but the rules were sidestepped or changed in her favour. The decisive factor was Georgieva's strong backing from Bilderberger Emmanuel Macron.



In EU, Bilderbergers occupy the top posts of 1) president of the European Commission (Ursula von der Leyen), 2) member of the European Commission (Jutta Urpilainen, Margrethe Vestager), 3) president of the European Central Bank (Christine Lagarde), 4) president of Eurogroup (Paschal Donohoe), 5) president of the European Council (Charles Michel). „Von der Leyen and Michel attended the same Bilderberg conference in 2015 and subsequently in the same year 2019 they both gained highest positions in EU,“ the study stresses.



Originally, Manfred Weber was expected to become head of the European Commission. But he was not so well-connected. The study quotes Politico (11.7.2019), which stated: „Bilderberg. Davos. Munich. (...) Ursula von der Leyen (...) has quietly built an extensive international network in politics and business - connections that won her the nod for the EU's top job. (...) (...) It's thanks to her international network that her political career is still alive.”



Herman Van Rompuy was approved in 2009 as the first president of the European Council soon after he had private dinner with prominent Bilderbergers Etienne Davignon and Henry Kissinger. The EU summit that chose Van Rompuy was chaired by Bilderberger Fredrik Reinfeldt, who championed the candidacy of Van Rompuy.



In the past, Bilderbergers also occupied the posts of 6) president of the European parliament (Pat Cox), 7) EU Brexit negotiator (Michel Barnier), 8) EU special representative for the Southern Mediterranean (Bernardino León Gross), 9) EU antiterrorism coordinator (Gijs de Vries) and 10) EU ombudsman (Nikiforos Diamandouros).



NATO is also striking: „All post-Cold War general secretaries of NATO participated at some Bilderberg conference prior to their appointment (...) Both Wörner and Solana had their Bilderberg première in 1985,“ the study emphasizes. In addition, at least three Bilderbergers (Karl Lamers, Pierre Lellouche, Bert Koenders) became presidents of NATO Parliamentary Assembly.



Other attendees of Bilderberg conclave(s) were subsequently installed into leading positions at World Bank (James Wolfensohn, Paul Wolfowitz, Ad Melkert, Robert Zoellick, Frank Heemskerk) and WTO (Renato Ruggiero, Pascal Lamy).



The then member of Bilderberg Group's steering committee Vernon Jordan secured invitation to Bilderberg conference in 1991 for Bill Clinton and introduced him as „the next President of the United States” (Richardson et al., 2011: 173). Also due to Jordan's help, Clinton really became US president in 1993. And in 1995, as Jordan wanted, Clinton installed Wolfensohn into World Bank.



Macron attended Bilderberg conference in May-June 2014. Already in August 2014, under Bilderberger Manuel Valls as Prime Minister, Macron was chosen to lead key ministry of economy. „Moreover, on 14 May 2017, Macron reached the position of French president. And the next day, another Bilderberger – Édouard Philippe – became new Prime Minister. Philippe attended Bilderberg conference in 2016, at that time as mere mayor,“ the study highlights.



Another interesting case is Portugal. „Bilderberg conference in 2004 was attended by even two future Portugal PMs-Lopes and Socrates. At that time, Socrates was mere MP, but already next year he became PM,“ the study adds.



