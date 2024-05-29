(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chirag Nijjer

CHIRAG NIJJER FEATURED AS EXPERT IN SEASON 2 OF HISTORY CHANNEL'S NONFICTION SERIES:"THE MEGA-BRANDS THAT BUILT AMERICA"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chirag Nijjer , renowned Brand & Marketing Speaker, is featured as a in-show expert in the second season of A&E Networks' HISTORY® Channel nonfiction SERIES, "The Mega-Brands That Built America." Each episode delves into the surprising origin stories behind some of the world's biggest brands and recounts the triumphs, failures, rivalries, and groundbreaking innovations that revolutionized our nation. The first episode of this season premiered on April 28th at 9 PM EST, delving into the rise of cell-phone brands like Nokia & Motorola.Reflecting on this significant milestone, Nijjer expressed, "Growing up in a low-income family, watching HISTORY® Channel documentaries were my way of exploring/understanding the world around me, without leaving my home. They helped me make sense of what came before me and helped me imagine how I could help build tomorrow. Getting to be a part of the process means I not only fulfill a dream for younger me, but hopefully also excite/inspire a whole new generation to ask the question, 'What's the story behind this?'"The second season of "The Mega-Brands That Built America" airs weekly on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on The HISTORY Channel. Additionally,each new episode will stream on The HISTORY® Channel app, history and across major TV providers' VOD platforms the dayafter it airs on The HISTORY® Channel. You can also watch it ad-free by downloading to ownon Amazon Prime Video or wherever you prefer to purchase your favorite series.Nijjer's involvement in the series not only marks a personal achievement but also serves as a significant credibility marker for his work as a speaker and thought leader in the marketing field. Discovered through his engaging TikTok videos where he shares marketing stories behind some of the world's most recognizable brands, Nijjer's expertise is now being recognized and showcased on a national platform.For more information about Chirag Nijjer, please contact Brielle Cotterman Media for interviews and more information, ....For more information about“The Mega-Brands That Built America,” please contact Olivia Balogat ... and visitthat-built-america .

