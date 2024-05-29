Repario Welcomes Eric Kelly As General Counsel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eric Kelly, General Counsel at Repario

Eric Kelly, former Corporate Counsel at UnitedLex, joins Repario

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Repario , a leader in the eDiscovery services industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Kelly as its new General Counsel. Bringing a wealth of experience from his previous role at UnitedLex and big law practice, Eric supports Repario with unparalleled legal insights, particularly in uncovering and addressing unique legal challenges in the eDiscovery sector.

In his role, Eric focuses on identifying and tackling issues of highest client concern, particularly those related to data management and privacy. His strategic approach is expected to enhance Repario's position as a forward-thinking leader in eDiscovery.

Dave Deppe, CEO of Repario, commented, "Eric's appointment is a strategic move for us. His background in navigating complex legal landscapes, especially concerning emerging data trends and international regulations, will not only enhance our capabilities but also provide our clients with more robust and cutting-edge eDiscovery solutions."

Eric's appointment underscores Repario's dedication to legal excellence and innovation. His unique expertise will be key in ensuring that Repario continues to offer best-in-class eDiscovery service.

