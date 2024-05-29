Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Chief Executive expressed his appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for supporting and attending the opening ceremony of Al-Zour Refinery.

KUWAIT - Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the firm stance against the Israeli aggression on Palestinian refugee camps in the City of Rafah.

RIYADH - Kuwait's Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr Anwar Al-Mudhaf explored, with his Saudi counterpart Khaled Al-Faleh strengthening cooperation in the economic and investment fields.

MANAMA - A ceremony was held in Manama to honor the laureates of the eighth Arab Media Excellence Award on the sidelines of the 54th session of the Arab information ministers' council.

RAMALLAH - Health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced that 75 Palestinians were killed and 284 others were injured in the last 24 hours.

AMMAN - A Syrian female child was killed and 10 other civilian were wounded by Israeli occupation aggression on a house and a site in the central area in Baniyas City in Tartus Governorate, Syrian authorities said.

NEW YORK - Algeria presented to the UN Security Council a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and orders the Israeli Occupation to stop offensive on the southern Gaza Strip's city of Rafah.

WASHINGTON - USAID head Samantha Power warned that Israel's military operation in Rafah city, south Gaza Strip, is having "catastrophic consequences" despite Biden administration's efforts to minimize the negative impacts.

TOKYO - Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Egyptian counterpart Abdulfattah Al-Sisi stressed that it is essential to stop military operations in the Gaza Strip and to thwart conflict spillover.

ISLAMABAD - At least 28 people lost their lives while 22 others received injuries as a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said officials.