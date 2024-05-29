Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Chief Executive expressed his appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for supporting and attending the opening ceremony of Al-Zour Refinery.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the firm stance against the Israeli aggression on Palestinian refugee camps in the City of Rafah.
RIYADH - Kuwait's Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr Anwar Al-Mudhaf explored, with his Saudi counterpart Khaled Al-Faleh strengthening cooperation in the economic and investment fields.
MANAMA - A ceremony was held in Manama to honor the laureates of the eighth Arab Media Excellence Award on the sidelines of the 54th session of the Arab information ministers' council.
RAMALLAH - Health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced that 75 Palestinians were killed and 284 others were injured in the last 24 hours.
AMMAN - A Syrian female child was killed and 10 other civilian were wounded by Israeli occupation aggression on a house and a site in the central area in Baniyas City in Tartus Governorate, Syrian authorities said.
NEW YORK - Algeria presented to the UN Security Council a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and orders the Israeli Occupation to stop offensive on the southern Gaza Strip's city of Rafah.
WASHINGTON - USAID head Samantha Power warned that Israel's military operation in Rafah city, south Gaza Strip, is having "catastrophic consequences" despite Biden administration's efforts to minimize the negative impacts.
TOKYO - Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Egyptian counterpart Abdulfattah Al-Sisi stressed that it is essential to stop military operations in the Gaza Strip and to thwart conflict spillover.
ISLAMABAD - At least 28 people lost their lives while 22 others received injuries as a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said officials. (end) ibi
MENAFN29052024000071011013ID1108273666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.