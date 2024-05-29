Polygraf AI Welcomes Former Rep. Chris Stewart As Advisor On National AI Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Polygraf AI , a leader in AI governance and data protection, proudly announces the addition of former Congressman Chris Stewart as an advisor on National AI Security. Stewart brings a wealth of experience from his distinguished career in security, anti-terrorism, and his tenure in the U.S. Congress.Chris Stewart, a former U.S. Representative for Utah's 2nd congressional district, has an impressive background in both the public and private sectors. A retired Air Force pilot and former CEO of the Shipley Group, Stewart has extensive expertise in corporate security, executive preparedness, and government anti-terrorism training. His leadership in the House Subcommittee on the Environment and various intelligence and appropriations committees solidifies his national security and policy-making credentials. Chris is presently a managing partner at the Skyline Capitol, a boutique government affairs firm that provides solutions-driven advisory services to clients in a wide range of industries. He is also the chairman of the Utah Aerospace and Defense Association.“I have spent more than 25 years working at the highest levels in the United States government on National Security and intelligence issues. I have a deep understanding of the threats that we face. That is the reason I'm so excited to join Polygraf as a national security advisor. said Chris Stewart.“I can see the promise this technology offers. It's something we desperately need. I look forward to seeing Polygraf succeed and helping to protect American interests around the world.”Polygraf AI's CEO, Yagub Rahimov, expressed his enthusiasm for Stewart's appointment:“Chris' unparalleled experience in security and his deep understanding of both governmental and corporate environments make him an invaluable addition to our team. His insights will enhance our capabilities in protecting sensitive information against evolving threats.”More about Polygraf AI:Polygraf Inc. is an artificial intelligence company headquartered in Austin, TX. The company enables data-driven organizations to identify, monitor & and mitigate emerging AI & Data threats through its proprietary AI-powered solutions.For further information, to request a demo, or to schedule an interview, please contact:Anton Stepaniuk ...Polygraf AI

