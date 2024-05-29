Denver Vocalist Marks 2024 Black Music Month With A Spirituals According To Jazz Concert

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wil Alston and his Kool Grooves Band to deliver encore presentation of their fresh take on the sacred negro spirituals

- Wil AlstonDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To mark this year's Black Music Month, Denver jazz/soul vocalist Wil Alston will be presenting an encore performance of his“Spirituals According to Jazz” show at Denver's premiere jazz club-Dazzle Denver. Jazz aficionados and enthusiasts of African American culture will be treated to a one-of-a-kind concert by Alston and his Kool Grooves Band. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, June 9th from 6:30PM to 8:00 PM, and promises to be a fresh and new blending of the rich heritage of sacred Negro spirituals with the vibrant energy of jazz.“We are so excited to present this encore performance of our show that fuses jazz and the sacred Negro spirituals,” says Alston.“And what better time to do it than during Black Music Month (June) when music fans and professionals in Colorado and around the nation celebrate the African American impact, contribution, and legacy of music's past, present and future.”The 90-minute concert, conceived by Alston, aims to celebrate the profound legacy of sacred Negro spirituals by reimagining them through the lens of jazz, a genre renowned for its improvisation and expressive freedom. Attendees can expect to hear soulful renditions of timeless spirituals such as "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot," "Wade in the Water," "Go Down Moses," and“Amazing Grace,” among others.Alston and his veteran band performed to a sold-out crowd at Dazzle Denver earlier in the year in February during Black History Month. The Kool Grooves Band consists of: Daniel Moran (keys/music director), Derek Woodbury (double bass), Skip Lynch (drums), Chris Hansen (trumpet), and Mark Donovan (guitar).“Our desire for the show is to expose new listeners to these powerful songs of hope, struggle, and faith, and ensure they remain relevant in today's musical landscape,” Alston says.Wil Alston is a Colorado-based singer, songwriter, and recording artist that uses a velvet smooth baritone voice to deliver original songs, and classic & contemporary jazz standards. With his sound, you can easily hear evidence of his exposure to gospel music and classic old-school R&B. Alston says his musical influences include Nat King Cole, Nancy Wilson, Gregory Porter, Lizz Wright, and Kurt Elling. Go to to learn more about Alston and his music.Tickets for "Spirituals According to Jazz” are available for purchase via the Dazzle Denver website at Live Music - Dazzle Denver .For more information on the show and ticket inquiries, please contact Dazzle Denver at 303-839-5100 or Wil Alston at: .... Dazzle Denver is located in the Denver Performing Arts Center in Downtown Denver at 1080 14th Street; Denver, CO 80202.# # #

