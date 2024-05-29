Alicia Lyttle Unveils 7 AI-Driven Strategies To Build Wealth At The National Achievers Congress With Robert Kiyosaki

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alicia Lyttle sharing her AI knowledge at the 2024 National Achievers Congress

Alicia Lyttle shared 7 AI wealth strategies at the National Achievers Congress with Robert Kiyosaki, inspiring entrepreneurs in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Nairobi

- Alicia LyttleNAIROBI, KENYA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alicia Lyttle , widely recognized as“The Queen of AI,” recently captivated audiences at the prestigious National Achievers Congress featuring Robert Kiyosaki. This unique event was held in several cities, including Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Nairobi, attracting top entrepreneurs and business leaders eager to learn cutting-edge strategies for exponential business growth.Sharing the stage with Robert Kiyosaki, the #1 best-selling author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Alicia Lyttle, a seasoned entrepreneur, TEDx Speaker, and AI enthusiast with over 23 years of industry experience, delivered an impactful presentation on seven ways to build wealth with AI. Her insights opened the audience's eyes to the vast possibilities of AI and underscored the urgency of leveraging AI to create wealth and seize new opportunities."AI is revolutionizing how we do business," stated Alicia Lyttle. "My presentation focused on seven distinct opportunities to build wealth with AI, demonstrating practical tools and strategies to capitalize on each. My goal is to empower business leaders and entrepreneurs to harness the full potential of this technology and drive transformative growth."Alicia Lyttle's sessions across all three cities were filled with actionable insights and innovative approaches, inspiring attendees to leverage AI in their business endeavors.As the co-founder of Monetized Marketing LLC , Alicia has guided entrepreneurs and corporations in adopting digital technologies to grow and scale effectively. Her company is a BBB-accredited business and offers a CPD-accredited AI Consultant Certification Program, ensuring professional and high-quality training.Alicia's expertise is recognized through numerous accolades, including the President's Lifetime Achievement Award, MarCom Awards, Ava Digital Awards, Communicator Awards, dotComm Awards, Nation Builders Awards, Clickfunnels Two Comma Club Awards, and the TSP Circle of Seven Award.She is a highly sought-after speaker, engaging audiences at live events, virtual summits, podcasts, expert panels, and corporate trainings worldwide. Her training sessions empower participants to integrate AI effectively into their personal and business lives. For booking inquiries, please visit

