Greater regulation, AI, will help with standardizing ESG information as investors see ESG as financially relevant.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024

As we enter the new year, it is clear that the issue of climate change is at the forefront of many investors' minds. With the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and the growing awareness of the impact of businesses on the environment, it is no surprise that investors are placing a greater emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in their decision-making process.

According to a recent report by Sustainalytics, a leading provider of ESG research and ratings, investors are increasingly viewing ESG factors as financially relevant. This shift in mindset is expected to continue in 2024, with investors staying laser-focused on companies' ESG performance. This means that companies with strong ESG practices are likely to attract more investment and see better financial performance in the long run.

To further support this trend, there is also a growing push for greater regulation and standardization of ESG information. This will help investors make more informed decisions and compare companies' ESG performance more easily. Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to play a significant role in standardizing ESG data and making it more accessible to investors.

Marco Antonio Soriano IV, a renowned expert in sustainable investing, believes that this increased focus on ESG is a positive development for both investors and the planet. He states, "Investors have a crucial role to play in driving positive change and promoting sustainable business practices. By incorporating ESG factors into their investment decisions, they can not only achieve better financial returns but also contribute to a more sustainable future."

Furthermore, as Soriano Motori Corp looks towards 2024, it is clear that investors will continue to prioritize ESG factors in their investment decisions. With the support of greater regulation and advancements in technology, this trend is expected to bring about positive change and drive companies towards more sustainable practices. Marco Antonio Soriano IV encourages companies to embrace ESG and work towards a more sustainable future for the benefit of all stakeholders.

SORIANO IV AS A VIP KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT THE CC-FORUM PARIS EDITION 2024

The CC Forum, a highly anticipated investment conference dedicated to sustainability, is set to take place on May 29 - June 1st, 2024. The event will take place at the prestigious InterContinental Le Grand Paris Hotel and will adhere to all necessary safety protocols. The event will bring together top business leaders, policy makers, and public figures to discuss and define the course of action needed to confront the existential challenges facing our world today.

With the theme "Investing in Sustainability: Shaping the Future Together," the CC Forum aims to address pressing issues such as climate change, fossil-fuel-based economies, overpopulation, and poverty. These challenges have become increasingly urgent and require collective action from all sectors of society. The conference will provide a platform for experts to share their insights and strategies for creating a more sustainable future.

The CC Forum will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, including CEOs, investors, government officials, and renowned public figures. Among the confirmed speakers are Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group; Christiana Figueres, Former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; and Dr. Jane Goodall, Primatologist and UN Messenger of Peace. These influential leaders will share their perspectives on the current state of the world and the necessary steps to address global challenges.

In addition to keynote speeches and panel discussions, the CC Forum will also include networking opportunities and workshops focused on sustainable investment strategies. Attendees will have the chance to connect with like-minded individuals and explore potential partnerships to drive positive change.

CLEAN TECHCELARATION AND NET ZERO IS LED BY ACTIONS ONLY - CLAIMS SORIANO IV

The world is at a critical juncture in addressing the pressing issue of climate change. As the effects of global warming become increasingly evident, governments and businesses are being forced to take action. In this new era of heightened environmental awareness, economics and politics are aligning to drive a 'Clean Techceleration' towards a net zero future. In Soriano's book Entrepreneurial Madness, this is explained in detail as 1 of the 10 paradigms changing our planet.

The new geopolitical world order emerging could be the missing link in achieving net zero goals, according to experts. With the recent shift towards renewable energy sources and sustainable practices, environmental goals are now aligned with political interests to achieve energy security. This has led to a surge in investment in clean technology, creating a win-win situation for both the economy and the environment.

The 'Clean Techceleration' movement is gaining momentum as more countries and companies commit to reducing their carbon footprint. This alignment of economics and politics is crucial in driving the transition towards a greener and more sustainable future. With the support of governments, businesses can invest in clean technology and innovation, creating new jobs and boosting economic growth while also reducing their environmental impact.

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, the alignment of economics and politics towards a 'Clean Techceleration' is a positive step towards achieving net zero goals. This collaboration between governments and businesses is a testament to the growing recognition of the urgent need to address climate change. With continued efforts and investments in clean technology, we can pave the way towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

From COP26 to COP27: same agenda, different world The world is a different place going into COP27 from COP26, with war in Ukraine, global inflationary shocks, food & energy shortages and deglobalization. Managing these crises without compromising on net zero emissions targets will be challenging – exacerbated by increases in fossil fuel use to overcome short-term supply shortages, the increased investments required and tighter access to capital. However, we believe this backdrop could actually accelerate the energy transition as net zero is no longer just about saving the planet.

In short, the path to COP27

. 92% of the ~3,400 companies covered globally by Soriano Family Office Global Research with a total market cap of ~US$79tn (as of March 2022) have net zero carbon emissions as an 'integral' part of their decision-making process with almost 3/4 aiming to reach net zero by 2050

. As of June 2022, net zero emissions targets were in place from countries generating 91% of global GDP up just 16% in mid-2019

. Achieving net zero could require 6x the mined minerals by 2050 vs 2020 volumes, requiring >380 new mines for battery metals alone

. The global energy transition to net zero will cost $150tn, or $5tn per year for 30 years, as much as the entire annual USA tax base

. Currently over 3,900 organizations, with combined market cap of $26tn have now pledged their support for the TCFD, with supporters spanning 101 countries

. 2019 was the first time in history that the US consumed more energy from renewables than coal

. But China actually spent 2x more than the US on climate action in the last decade during the 2010s ($1.2tn China vs $0.6tn US)

. By 2030 Europe will generate 85% of its electricity from renewable sources which is approximately double that of China or US

. Natural resources shortage: miners need to invest > $800bn additional capex until 2030 just to meet demand for MIFTs...

. ...In total capex may need to almost double to $160bn pa for the world to hit net zero by 2050 or close to $5tn in total

. At least 384 new mines would be needed to meet battery demand by 2035

. For lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements, Australia, DR Congo and China producers control >75% of current output of the materials: ...

. The concentration is even higher for refining & processing operations where China dominates across the board, with a share of 35% of nickel, 50% of lithium, 70% of cobalt and 90% of rare earth elements in 2019

. Disruption of Ukrainian and Russian exports could mean the world's food supply loses upwards of 500 trillion calories. it would equate to more than 30 days of human food supply

. The world's militaries account for 6% of global emissions which is more than civilian aviation & shipping combined yet countries don't have to report armed forces GHGs in their climate goals

Staying on track for Net Zero? Not yet, but policy gives us hope Ahead of COP27, we at Soriano Family Office address progress on net zero goals around the key questions (see Table 1). Whilst not yet on track for net zero owing to the worsening energy crisis, and risks of higher costs, policy is ramping up to align climate goals with that of industrial and national security goals, which could accelerate clean energy deployment and global competition.

