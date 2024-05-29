Waterproof Coating For Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market IS Set To Reach US$ 5.9 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Waterproof Coating for Paper & Paperboard Packaging Industry

Need to Maintain Food Freshness and Integrity During Storage and Transit Driving Use of Waterproof Coatings for Paper and Paperboard Packaging: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global waterproof coating for paper and paperboard packaging market (紙および板紙包装市場向け防水コーティング) is projected to reach US$ 3.7 billion in 2024 and thereafter forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.Governments and environmentally conscious consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of sustainability. Advent of waterproof coatings for paper and packaging has significantly expanded the potential applications of paper across diverse industries. Waterproof paper coatings are extensively utilized in food packaging, where preserving product freshness and integrity is paramount. Additionally, applications such as outdoor signage and advertising have embraced waterproof coated paper due to its durability, enabling prolonged use in outdoor settings without compromising print quality or structural integrity.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Versatility of waterproof coated paper has catalyzed innovation in product design and packaging solutions, empowering manufacturers to explore creative and functional designs while leveraging the protective properties of waterproof coatings to enhance product presentation and shelf appeal. This enhanced versatility has not only driven an increase in demand for waterproof coated paper but has also opened up new avenues for creativity and innovation in various sectors reliant on paper and packaging.Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global waterproof coating for paper and paperboard packaging market (纸和纸板包装市场的防水涂料) is projected to expand at 4.8% CAGR and reach US$ 5.9 billion by 2034. The market expanded at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2023.Polyethylene (PE) is projected to lead the market with a share of 27.4% by 2034. The food packaging segment is projected to expand at a significant pace over the forecast period.“Rising convenience food consumption and strict food safety regulations are driving the growth of the waterproof coating for paper and paperboard packaging market,” says a Fact analyst.Some of the leading providers of waterproof coating for paper & paperboard packaging market are Dow Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Asahi Kasei, Evonik, Celanese Corporation, Arkema, DIC Corporation, Synthomer, Michelman, Paramelt, Daikin, Solenis, Imerys, The Lubrizol CorporationCountry-wise Insights:Why Is the US Market for Manufacturers of Waterproof Packaging So Profitable?"Continuous Innovation and Technological Developments Are Stressed"By the end of 2034, the US market is expected to have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, with a valuation of US$ 688 million.Convenience food is preferred by many Americans because of time restrictions, higher income levels, and the food environment, according to the US Department of Agriculture.Paper wrapping is essential for maintaining the freshness and safety of food. The paper is coated with a water-resistant substance to keep the food package airtight. The creation of better coatings that satisfy requirements for sustainability and performance is being driven by ongoing innovation and technical developments. Because of the country's large customer base and strict regulations, the US market for waterproof coatings for paper and paperboard packaging is quite significant for manufacturers.The market for eco-friendly coatings is expanding due to a growing awareness of environmental issues and a variety of applications outside food packaging. Partnerships and strategic collaborations increase profitability and market competitiveness.Why is China's demand for waterproof coatings growing so quickly?"Expanding e-Commerce Sector Increasing Packaged Goods Consumption"The Chinese Paper Association projects that China's demand for paper and paper products will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%.Because of the large population and growing middle class, there is a substantial demand for protective packaging. Demand has also been further stimulated by the growth of China's e-commerce sector, which has increased consumer consumption of packaged goods.The International Trade Administration reports that with US$ 1.5 trillion in revenue in 2021, China emerged as the world's largest e-commerce business, with a projected valuation of US$ 3.56 trillion by 2024.A fundamental tenet of the logistics sector is the safe and secure transportation of goods. But the Chinese government outlawed single-use plastic straws and plastic bags in January 2021, which is forcing the world's largest e-commerce companies to switch to paper packaging.The market's potential have expanded due to technological advancements in waterproof coating materials and technologies. Chinese manufacturers are developing new features that are better suited for the printing paper and gift wrapping industries, such as moisture-proof, anti-rust, and anti-curl packaging paper.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Market Competition:Leading manufacturers of waterproof coatings for paper and paperboard packaging are focusing on expanding their geographical presence and forming partnerships for better market access. Diversifying product offerings to suit various industries and investing in research for innovative coatings are crucial strategies. Additionally, tailored marketing campaigns can raise awareness about the benefits of waterproof coatings. Overall, the goal is to broaden the customer base and increase market share to drive market growth.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the waterproof coating for paper and packaging market, presenting historical market data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on material (polyethylene [PE], polyethylene terephthalate [PET], alkylketendimer [AKD], acrylnitril-styrol-acrylat [ASA], polylactic acid [PLA], polybutylene adipate terephthalate [PBAT], wax, fluorochemicals, silicone, acrylics, starch-based, mineral oil, aluminum foil, UV-curable), grade (food grade, industrial grade, premium/specialty grade), and application (food packaging, paper plates & containers, posters & brochures, bakery paper, cardboard boxes, decorative laminates), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market : Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Size, Share & Forecast Analysis, By Type (Polyester, Polyether, and Polycaprolactone), By End-Use (Footwear, Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Electronics and Other End-Uses), and by Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032Bismuth Market : Bismuth Market Analysis By Derivative (Bismuth Nitrate, Bismuth Oxide, Bismuth Oxychloride, Bismuth Subcarbonate), By Application & By Region - Global Market Insights 2023 to 2033About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Other