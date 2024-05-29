Algeria Submits Draft Resolution To UNSC For Halting Attack On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 29 (KUNA) - Algeria presented Wednesday to the UN Security Council a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and orders the Israeli Occupation to stop offensive on the southern Gaza Strip's city of Rafah.

"Waiting for the occupying Power to voluntarily abide by international law and Security Council resolutions is pointless," Algeria's Ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama told a special UNSC session on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

Bendjama said the draft resolution is supported by the Arab Group in the UNSC and urged all UNSC members to support it.

"We need a unified Council," he said, adding that Israeli had made it clear that it would not abide by the International Court of Justice's orders to end hostilities in Rafah.

"The Security Council has a responsibility to ensure the implementation of the ICJ verdicts," he stressed.

The Algerian draft resolution calls on Israel to "immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in Rafah."

It demands an immediate ceasefire respected by all parties and the "immediate and unconditional" release of all hostages while demanding that the parties "comply with their obligations under international law in relation to all persons they detain." (end)

