Finland Allows Ukraine To Use Finnish Weapons Against Targets In Russia Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine can attack targets inside Russia using weapons received from Finland.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said this in an interview with Uusi Suomi on Wednesday, May 29, Ukrinform reports, citing DW .

She recalled that Ukraine is waging a defensive war and therefore has the right to strike military targets located on Russian territory if it is necessary for self-defense. Valtonen said that Helsinki had not set any specific restrictions on the use of aid provided by Finland. However, the country's government expects Ukraine to use these weapons in accordance with international law, she added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on May 28 that Ukraine's right of self-defense also includes striking military targets inside Russia.