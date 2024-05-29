Ukraine Preparing For Further Enemy Activity On Front Lines - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is preparing for further enemy activity at the front and clearly understands what tasks Putin sets for his army and for what purpose.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today I also received reports from the Commander-in-Chief, the Chief of the General Staff, and the Minister of Defense of our state on the current situation on the front, on our actions. Attention is being paid to all directions, especially the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions in the Donetsk region, as well as the Kupiansk and other directions in the Kharkiv region," Zelensky said.

He thanked the units that are doing everything necessary to stabilize the situation at the front.

"We are also preparing for any further enemy activity – we clearly understand what tasks Putin sets for his army and for what purpose. We will respond to him – for sure," Zelensky said.

