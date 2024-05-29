U.S. Ambassador: NATO Summit Declaration Will Contain 'New Language' On Ukraine's Membership Aspirations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO members are discussing several important ideas and interesting proposals that may result in new formulations concerning Ukraine's NATO membership prospects during the summit in Washington.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said this during an online briefing on Wednesday, May 29, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"There will be some new language in the summit declaration on Ukraine's membership aspirations.

It won't look exactly like the language that we had last year," Smith said.

She specified that "there are some very important and useful ideas floating around the Alliance right now, some interesting proposals." Smith referred to previous statements made by U.S. officials that an official invitation for Ukraine to join NATO would not be on the table this summer. However, according to her, NATO members are focused on a "package of support that will help us build the bridge to membership."

The NATO summit will be held in Washington on July 9-11.