Turkey To Help Restore Ukraine's Power Grid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Turkey have outlined the areas of cooperation between the two countries to overcome the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system, notably in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine Mustafa Levent Bilgen, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Energy Ministry .

"The parties discussed the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy system following renewed massive Russian attacks, as well as the areas of cooperation between the countries to overcome the consequences of the attacks," the ministry said.

Galushchenko said that the main task now was to increase the flexibility of the power system and boost electricity generation capacity, including the development of distributed and mobile generation capabilities.

"For us, this is a matter of survival in the coming winter," Galushchenko said.

The ambassador drew the minister's attention to the readiness of a number of Turkish companies to participate in the relevant projects.

"The parties agreed on the prospects of their implementation, particularly in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions. In this context, special emphasis was placed on cooperation in the installation of mobile power plants," the ministry said.

The Turkish Embassy in Ukraine thanked the minister for the fruitful meeting and hospitality.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Energy Ministry