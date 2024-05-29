Rheinmetall Seals Large Order For Air Defense Munitions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One of the European states has commissioned Germany's defense concern Rheinmetall to supply a six-digit number of air defense ammunition.

This was announced by the company press service , Ukrinform reports.

"A European customer country has commissioned Rheinmetall to supply 35mm AHEAD ammunition for the Skynex air defence system. The total value of the order is in the low three-digit million euro range. A six-digit number of cartridges will be manufactured," the report said.

By supporting Ukrainian industry, EU can directly finance Ukrainian defenses -

Although the press release stopped short of naming the country in question, they may go to Ukraine because the nation's Armed Forces have at least two Skynex systems in service. These systems are designed to destroy aerial targets, including drones, at close range. AHEAD programmable munitions cannot be brought down by electronic warfare systems.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Rheinmetall previously announced it had received a large order for artillery ammunition from one of the NATO countries for a total amount of almost EUR 300 million.

Photo: Rheinmetall