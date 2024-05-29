               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israel Kills Syrian Child, Wounds 10 Civilians In Tartus


5/29/2024 7:15:55 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 29 (KUNA) -- A Syrian female child was killed and 10 other civilian were wounded by Israeli occupation aggression on a house and a site in the central area in Baniyas City in Tartus Governorate, Syrian authorities said on Wednesday.
Israeli occupation launched an airstrike towards Lebanon's territories at about 7:30 pm and targeted the site, causing some material losses, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported. (end)
