Israel Kills Syrian Child, Wounds 10 Civilians In Tartus

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 29 (KUNA) -- A Syrian female child was killed and 10 other civilian were wounded by Israeli occupation aggression on a house and a site in the central area in Baniyas City in Tartus Governorate, Syrian authorities said on Wednesday. Israeli occupation launched an airstrike towards Lebanon's territories at about 7:30 pm and targeted the site, causing some material losses, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported. (end) amn

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.