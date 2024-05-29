USAID Head Warns Of Catastrophic Consequences In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 29 (KUNA) -- USAID head Samantha Power warned on Wednesday that Israel's military operation in Rafah city, south Gaza Strip, is having "catastrophic consequences" despite Biden administration's efforts to minimize the negative impacts.

"Despite currently more limited military operations around Rafah and the Egypt-Gaza border, the catastrophic consequences that we have long warned about are becoming a reality," Politico quoted her as saying during a virtual event with governments that aid the humanitarian response in Gaza.

"Our partners -- have told us it feels like the war is starting all over again -- and conditions are worse now than at any period before, given everything that has happened in the ensuing months," Power said.

Ninety-five percent of the population in Gaza has not had access to clean water for months, and water-borne diseases and illnesses have skyrocketed, Power said, adding that about 80 percent of Gaza's health centers are non-operational. (end)

