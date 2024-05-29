EU Reiterates Support To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) - The European Union Wednesday assured Philippe Lazzarini Commissioner-General of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), of its continued aid, and rejected Israel-occupation regime's attempt to label URNWA as a terrorist organisation.

"I reiterated him the EU support to UNRWA praising its work and team," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell after meeting Lazzarini in Brussels today.

EU Member States "resumed their financial support. The next tranche of EU funding is on its way," he said on a post on X.

"We reject any attempt to label UNRWA as a terrorist organisation. It remains an indispensable life line to Palestinians," said the EU foreign policy chief.

"He (Lazzarini) had no more words to describe the situation in Gaza. Day after day, the death follows the cortege. People are not only losing their lives: hope and social fabric are being destroyed," noted Borrell.

"We must put an end to a tragedy that offends our conscience and humanity ," he added. (end)

