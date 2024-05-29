Two Israeli Soldiers Wounded In Car-Ramming Attack In Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 29 (KUNA) -- At least two Israeli soldiers were wounded on Wednesday evening in a car-ramming attack occurred in western Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank, Israeli media said.
The condition of those injured was critical, and the attacker moved towards Nablus, Israel's Channel 12 said.
Meanwhile, Palestine's local media said Israeli occupation shut down the city and deployed more soldiers in search for the attacker, who turned himself in to Palestinian authorities in Nablus. (end)
nq
MENAFN29052024000071011013ID1108273489
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.