Two Israeli Soldiers Wounded In Car-Ramming Attack In Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 29 (KUNA) -- At least two Israeli soldiers were wounded on Wednesday evening in a car-ramming attack occurred in western Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank, Israeli media said.

The condition of those injured was critical, and the attacker moved towards Nablus, Israel's Channel 12 said.

Meanwhile, Palestine's local media said Israeli occupation shut down the city and deployed more soldiers in search for the attacker, who turned himself in to Palestinian authorities in Nablus. (end)

