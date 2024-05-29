Floki Launches Flokibot

(MENAFN- Pressat) Announcing the Closed Beta Launch of the Floki Trading Bot on Ethereum, BNB, and Base Blockchains

The Floki team is excited to announce the Closed Beta launch of the Floki Trading Bot on the mainnets of Ethereum, BNB, and Base blockchains. This beta phase is initially available to 150 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Floki Trading Bot is designed as a multi-chain Telegram-based on-chain trading tool. It aims to offer users a seamless trading experience, allowing them to buy and sell cryptocurrencies across different chains quickly.

The trading bot charges a 1% fee per trade. Half of this fee is used to buy and burn the FLOKI token, while the other half goes to the Floki Treasury. This mechanism is designed to enhance the utility of the FLOKI token and accelerate its deflation.

The Closed Beta period will last two weeks. After this, the team plans to release a public version of the bot.

The Closed Beta phase aims to identify and fix any early bugs, collect valuable user feedback, and validate market assumptions.

Participants in the Closed Beta are expected to submit at least two feedback or bug reports each week, conduct at least four trades per week, and complete an End of Beta Survey that will be provided near the end of the beta period.

Users who complete these assignments will receive a reward in their Floki Trading Bot primary wallet at the end of the Closed Beta. Details about the reward will be communicated later.

Interested users can join the Closed Beta waitlist using the following link: Floki Trading Bot Waitlist

For more information, users can read the Floki Trading Bot documentation here:

Data from Defillama shows that the biggest trading bots in the cryptocurrency space are Trojan, BonkBot, Maestro, and Banana Gun. Last month, Trojan generated $7.03 million in fees, BonkBot generated $6.16 million, Banana Gun generated $6.61 million, and Maestro generated $3.2 million in the last 30 days.

Most of these bots support only one or two chains. The Floki Trading Bot is launching on the mainnets of the three biggest EVM chains and plans to add more chains soon.

With over 480,000 on-chain holders, strong brand recognition, and a robust marketing strategy, the Floki community is expected to drive significant demand and utility for the $FLOKI token during what could be an explosive bull run for cryptocurrencies.

Due to high demand, the initial 150 Closed Beta spots filled up quickly. An additional 150 spots were opened, which also filled up rapidly.

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world's most known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing.

Floki currently has 460,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

Website:

Twitter:

