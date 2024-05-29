Has CIP St Lucia Chairman Resigned?

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



By Caribbean News Global

CAP ESTATE, St Lucia – Subject to the preferred government media method of communication (cryptic) and the reliance of two cabinet ministers not authorised to comment publicly, CIP St Lucia chairman Lorne Theophilus has reportedly tendered his resignation from the board of Citizen by Investment (CIP ).

Notably, official confirmation is surprisingly not available in the proficiency of standard communication and protocol. Perhaps this is still subject to reasonable doubt.

The awareness of the resignation is notable, less than one week following the MSR Media CBI RICO lawsuit filed in US Federal Court .

The caginess and optics of the government of Saint Lucia and its statutory institutions' openness to information and/or lack of transparency and accountability, playing with the ignorance of the many, remains a continual concern. This is contrary to political campaign aptitudes and the“substance of governance” to inform the public.

However, the renewed philosophy – on the business of the state – is largely subject to speculation and the continuance of playing upon ignorance – is a fallacious attribute to the lack of judgment.

Caribbean CIP has social and economic value to development. The awareness of CIP and global interest generated by MSR Media's concerns last November about ' finance and discounting schemes ' in the CBI program and recently, the attention on Saint Lucia by MSR Media to file a RICO awsuit in US Federal Court is of significant consequence.

“Should this lawsuit hold ... albeit ... evidence gathering and discovery played out in US courts,” said a Washington-based CIP professional,“this potentially has the footnote to uproot the who's who of the Saint Lucian society and ostensibly, the CIP programme ... the game is over.”

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act is a United States federal law that provides for extended criminal penalties and a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization .

St Lucia Labour Party press release on January 12, 2017, said:

“The Labour Party believes that the removal of the US$3 million net worth, the cheapening of the level of donation as a qualifying investment and the removal of the annual limit of 500 applications and the guarantee of processing all Desert Star Holdings (DSH) applicants in 35 days should all be reconsidered for the sake of the reputation of Saint Lucia.”

“The SLP wishes to inform that a Labour Party Government will review every citizenship granted by the UWP under these new requirements. The Labour Party believes that the CIP should be presented as a premium, selective and highly valued option and not sold as the cheapest option available to any and everybody!”

“CIP is the obligation of the government of Saint Lucia. They own it and it is their responsibility to fix it,” said a migration expert.

Recently, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew in reference to MSR comprises judicial review in the High Court in St Kitts, seeking“an order of mandamus requiring” prime minister, in his capacity as minister of national security, to“revoke all citizenships granted to applicants,” according to MSR Media , under the St Kitts Prison Project“who paid less than the legal price, ” advised as reported:

“We have already instructed King's Counsel to act in this judicial review matter. If any of the investments for which citizenships have been granted are proven to be unlawful, with or without the lawsuit, I am, and always have been, prepared to take the necessary statutory steps under the Citizenship Act to protect our Federation's good name and revoke citizenships obtained by fraud. However, I will only do so on the basis of facts and evidence, as every citizen of this country has the right to due process.”

The gravity and global significance of Caribbean CIP is at stake. The walls are closing in relative to recordings, information and transactions to be presented in US Federal Court.

If there is nothing to hide and the rejection of acceptance to review perceived evidence – it is ostensible to draw on the advice :

“ ... Kill it, Keele it, Keel it” ... for the time being ... You don't want to go there .”

The government of Saint Lucia press release May 25, 2024 – We have no business with Philippe Martine z – implies“ willful blindness” to not knowing and/or willingness to know and understand the claims, as stated in the RICO lawsuit.

On the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) taking place in Antigua and Barbuda (this week) the conversations are not about“not knowing” or“not understanding” matters of debt, climate change, healthcare and the implications of Caribbean CIP. The conversation lies in a bigger and broader thoughtfulness.

Meanwhile, the government communicates conspicuous stillness to divert political motives. The greatest challenge is defending the reputation of Saint Lucia amidst global reaction and the inference of international law.

