Belize Stands In Solidarity With Taiwan

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – The government of Belize in a press release Wednesday, May 29, 2024, expressed its support for Taiwan on the escalation of actions by the People's Republic of China in the Taiwan Strait.

“The government of Belize is concerned about the escalation of actions undertaken by the People's Republic of China in the Taiwan Strait, which threatens international peace and stability in the region and undermines the principle of the right to self-determination expressed by the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The statement continued:“The government of Belize calls on the People's Republic of China to end the provocations to avoid the escalation of tensions in the region and to respect the democratic values of the people of Taiwan,” emphasizing:“Belize stands in solidarity with the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said China on May 23, 2024, launched a two-day military drill around Taiwan called Joint Sword-2024A, escalating tensions in the region, urged China to exercise self-restraint and stop any actions that undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and raise tensions in the region.

“It has been evident to all that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait have become a matter of international consensus. MOFA expresses regret that China, despite continuous and strong international concern over developments in the Taiwan Strait, has repeatedly threatened Taiwan's democracy and unilaterally disrupted the cross-strait status quo and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The Republic of China (Taiwan) will spare no effort in safeguarding the cross-strait status quo and urges China to return to reason and show self-restraint, to stop unilaterally undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and to refrain from actions that raise regional tensions.

“MOFA reiterates that Taiwan will continue to firmly uphold democracy. This commitment will not change as a result of any coercion or suppression. Taiwan is a bastion for global democracy and freedom.

“Moving forward, Taiwan will continue to strengthen cooperative ties with like-minded partners to jointly safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, uphold the rules-based international order, protect the cross-strait status quo, and ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

The post Belize stands in solidarity with Taiwan appeared first on Caribbean News Global .