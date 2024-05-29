Cannabis Tech Company PROTEUS420 Adds“Dispensary Whisperer” Chelsea Mulligan And Launches PROTEUS Fractional Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PROTEUS420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis.

PROTEUS420 adds“Dispensary Whisperer” Chelsea Mulligan to team and launches PROTEUS Fractional Operations to provide operational and compliance support for businesses.

With the addition of Mulligan, the cannabis ERP software company offers unique services to assess business technology and implement successful processes.

- Dawne Morris, CEO, founder PROTEUS420SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cannabis tech company, PROTEUS420 , an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for cannabis businesses, today announced the addition of Chelsea Mulligan to the team to provide operational and compliance support for businesses. The cannabis business software company also launched a new service on May 1, PROTEUS Fractional Operations, that utilizes Mulligan's expertise to help cannabis companies put their business operations first.With Mulligan's help, the innovative new service will teach businesses to understand their data, assess their employees, ensure compliance, manage state reporting, and map out a plan for future growth. The service will identify hypercritical, critical, and regular business/non-critical issues and provide the option to assist in fixing identified problems.PROTEUS Fractional Operations is aimed primarily at new businesses in new markets. With Mulligan's more than a decade of experience in operational compliance and quality management for cannabis businesses, she will assist companies in making smarter, better business decisions to boost their success.“I am thrilled to bring Chelsea to the team. With her wealth of knowledge and experience with dispensary operations and compliance, I am confident she is the best person for the job and will add enormous value to PROTEUS420's services. She will play a key role in the success of many up-and-coming retailers,” said Dawne Morris, PROTEUS420 CEO and cofounder.The company also plans to continue developing its service, with Mulligan eventually leading a team of experts to address the needs of more companies.“I've discovered that so many cannabis businesses are not operating efficiently. Most need guidance on the best way to put their business operations first, and that's where my passion lies. I am so excited to partner with PROTEUS420 and help more businesses thrive,” said Mulligan.The addition of Mulligan and the launch of the new service follows a busy year for the cannabis technology company, which recently saw a change in leadership as Dawne Morris transitioned from CMO to CEO after a decade in her previous role. Named one of Marijuana Venture's Women to Watch , and a Leading Lady of Cannabis by mg Magazine , Morris is slated to speak at the Women in Cannabis Luncheon CWCB Expo on Wednesday, June 5th. Find the PROTEUS420 featured exhibit at booth #436.For more information on PROTEUS420 software visit, Proteus420.About PROTEUS420Established in 2008, PROTEUS420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, PROTEUS420 offers highly regulated industries a single-source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. PROTEUS420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, growth management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. PROTEUS420 now offers PROTEUS Fractional Operations, led by“Dispensary Whisperer” Chelsea Mulligan, to provide operational support for novice and experienced cannabis businesses. For more information, visit .

