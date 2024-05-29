Faster Therapy Introduces Natural Techniques To Conquer Anxiety And Stress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Faster Therapy, a leading online therapy provider based in Cardiff, is pleased to announce new insights on using Box Breathing to naturally alleviate anxiety and stress. Specialising in hypnotherapy and Havening techniques, Faster Therapy, under the expert guidance of Adam Lazarou, offers personalised online therapy aimed at effective stress management.Understanding Box BreathingBox Breathing, also known as square breathing, is a conscious breathing technique designed to reduce the fight or flight response. This method involves inhaling, holding, exhaling, and pausing for equal counts, which helps stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system and promote relaxation.Steps of Box BreathingGet Comfortable: Sit with back support and feet on the floor.Inhale: Breathe in through the nose for a count of four.Hold: Pause and hold the breath for four counts.Exhale: Slowly breathe out for four counts.Pause: Hold the breath again for four counts.Repeating this process several times can induce a sense of calmness. Practicing for five minutes or longer, adjusting the count for comfort, can maximize the benefits.Scientific Basis of Box BreathingBox Breathing activates the body's natural relaxation response. Deep, slow breathing engages the parasympathetic nervous system, lowering heart rate and blood pressure while releasing muscle tension. This practice helps individuals feel more relaxed and grounded, gaining control over their emotions.Integrating Box Breathing into Daily RoutinesRegular practice is crucial for making Box Breathing effective. Five minutes of daily practice, either in the morning to start the day calmly or in the evening to unwind, can significantly reduce stress levels. Additionally, mini-sessions during moments of high stress can provide immediate relief.Enhancing Therapy with Box Breathing and HypnotherapyClients at Faster Therapy benefit from combining Box Breathing with hypnotherapy and Havening techniques. This blend helps resolve underlying anxiety-causing thoughts and reactions, promoting a relaxed state of mind and body.How Anxiety Hypnotherapy WorksFaster Therapy's approach to anxiety hypnotherapy involves exploring the root causes of anxiety and stress. Deeply relaxing hypnosis sessions alleviate stress and anxiety, offering positive suggestions to the subconscious mind and empowering clients to manage anxiety more effectively.AvailabilityFaster Therapy offers personalised treatment plans tailored to individual needs. Adam Lazarou collaborates with clients to develop customised strategies that promote quick and effective change. A free initial consultation is available to discuss specific situations and potential treatment plans.Contact:Adam LazarouFaster Therapy020 3540 4251...About Faster TherapyFaster Therapy, based in Cardiff, specialises in online hypnotherapy and Havening techniques for anxiety and stress management. The company focuses on personalised, client-centered care to help individuals achieve their mental health goals and improve their quality of life through effective therapeutic techniques.

Andreas Lazarou

Faster Therapy

+44 20 3540 4251

...