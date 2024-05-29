Highline Spirits Announces New Tasting Room As Christi Lower Expands Reach Of Her Multi-Award Winning Craft Distillery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Highline Room - Plymouth Storefront

CEO/Founder Christi Lower announces expansion of Award Winning Highline Spirits with the opening of her second craft cocktail lounge/tasting room in Plymouth Mi

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plymouth is an eagerly anticipated event marking a significant milestone for Highline Spirits as it continues to expand its footprint and bring its unique brand experience to new audiences. Highline Spirits launched to market in September, 2023, and opened their first tasting room in Dexter, Michigan in October 2023.

Highline Spirits is a Female Owned, Female run, Michigan-based company dedicated to creating artfully crafted spirits that inspire awe and wonder. Under the visionary leadership of Christi Lower, Highline Spirits blends the finest ingredients from around the world to produce distinctive and opulent spirits. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and cultural diversity sets us apart in the industry and our multi-award winning whiskies speak for themselves.

The Highline Room - Plymouth promises to be a vibrant hub for spirit enthusiasts, offering an exquisite selection of craft cocktails and an immersive experience that reflects the Highline brand's core values and vision. Founded in 2021, by Christi Lower, Highline Spirits has quickly become a beacon of innovation and excellence in the spirits industry, known for its artfully crafted blends that boldly reimagine age-old traditions. The 330 S. Main, Plymouth, Mi. location builds off of Highline's October, 2023 launch of their first location at 3126 Broad St. Dexter, Michigan.

Join us for an afternoon of celebration as we unveil The Highline Room in Plymouth. Guests will enjoy a first taste of our Multi-Award Winning releases, expertly crafted cocktails, and live entertainment on Saturday, June 1. This event is not just an opening; it's an invitation to be part of a community that values culture, creativity, and excellence.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the newest addition to the Highline Spirits family. Mark your calendars for May 31st at 3:00 PM and be among the first to explore The Highline Room in Plymouth. For more information please visit our website at HighlineSpirits.

Join us as we continue to break the mold and redefine what world-class spirits can be. Cheers to living elevated!

Highline Spirits – Inspiring Awe in Every Spirit.

