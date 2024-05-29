Christina Diarcangelo's Memoir & Self Help Book, Rescuing Mom Exposes The Shadows Of Elder Abuse & Mental Illness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christina DiArcangelo's Riveting Memoir and Self Help Book entitled "Rescuing Mom" Exposes the Shadows of Elder Abuse and Mental Illness , Inspiring Readers to Harness Their Superhero Strengths for JusticeAuthor and healthcare advocate, Christina DiArcangelo unveils a powerful narrative in her memoir and self-help book, "Rescuing Mom." This compelling work delves into the harrowing realities of elder abuse and mental illness while navigating the author's journey of using superhero strengths to save the ones she loves.In "Rescuing Mom," Christina DiArcangelo fearlessly shares her personal odyssey, confronting the dark realms of elder abuse and mental illness that entangled her mother's life. The memoir chronicles her determined pursuit of justice , collaboration with authorities, and the resilience it takes to be a real-life superhero for a loved one in need.Key Themes explored in the book are:Elder Abuse: Unveiling the stark realities and impact on families.Mental Illness: Exploring the intersection of mental health challenges within families.Superhero Strengths: Harnessing inner resilience and determination.Pursuit of Justice: Working with authorities to ensure accountability."In 'Rescuing Mom,' I lay bare the strength inherent in facing adversity-a testament not just to my journey, but a rallying cry against elder abuse. This memoir serves as a guide, urging others on their path of resilience and justice. We must persist, ensuring justice is served. My mother's legacy transcends the crimes committed against her, and I have had no choice but to become a beacon of strength, advocacy, and the unwavering commitment to standing against elder abuse. This narrative is a call to action-a collective push for justice and a brighter, safer future for vulnerable individuals everywhere." - Christina DiArcangelo"Rescuing Mom" serves as an outcry for readers to join the fight against elder abuse, mental health stigmas, and ensuring that justice is always pursued. Through raw honesty and empowerment, DiArcangelo encourages individuals to tap into their superhero strengths, fostering a collective movement for justice and change."Rescuing Mom" is now available for purchase on .About Christina DiArcangelo:A Global, Award-Winning Entrepreneur and CEO with more than two decades of experience in the medical cannabis, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and medical device industries, Christina's dedication to revolutionizing patient care is unprecedented. Through her roles as CEO, Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Founder and CEO of Affinity Bio Partners, Board President and CEO of Affinity Patient Advocacy, Christina has been involved with revolutionary projects and global clinical studies that positively impact patients including formulating new products. Christina has a personal brand, I am Christina DiArcangelo with a podcast channel (I am Christina DiArcangelo) where she speaks to many exciting, thought-provoking guests. Christina has also developed merchandise under Affinity Patient Advocacy and Christina DiArcangelo and launched a merchandise company called Sparkle Sisters. Christina has launched an e-magazine called The DiArc. The DiArc is a lifestyle magazine that shines a spotlight on all topics that apply to Christina DiArcangelo.

