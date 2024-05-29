Scott Moss Named Executive Vice President Of Brandstar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott Moss, Executive Vice President of Integrated Partnerships, BrandStar

Moss will leverage his experience as a powerhouse senior producer and partnership building expertise to support all BrandStar family of companies

- Mark Alfieri, CEO of BrandStarFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BrandStar , a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated production and strategic marketing company, has promoted Scott Moss from his current role heading BrandStar Entertainment to a more expansive capacity as Executive Vice President of Integrated Partnerships for the entirety of BrandStar.The new, multi-faceted role broadens Moss's involvement with all facets of the diverse BrandStar ecosystem and will capitalize on his decades of success as both a producer and a master strategist in the partnership-building arena.Moss has been an integral part of BrandStar's leadership team for almost 20 years, and prior to that, he worked in the NHL with the Florida Panthers as well as spent many years in the wireless industry.“Scott's strategic approach to developing relationships has resulted in myriad positive partnerships for BrandStar,” said Mark Alfieri, CEO of BrandStar.“They are numerous and include relationships with extraordinary organizations such as Purple Heart Homes, Jersey Mike's, Dave & Buster's, and LG Electronics, to name a few. I have no doubts that expanding his role across the enterprise as a whole, not just programming, is a game-changer for our company and our partners.”Moss's efforts will not only include BrandStar's array of show properties, among them Military Makeover with Montel, Balancing Act, Designing Spaces, BELatina, Inside the Blueprint, and others, but he will now also be supporting BrandStar Studios and BrandStar's ever-growing portfolio of marketing companies, including Britton Marketing & Design Group, BrandStar Digital, and Kreps PR."“I am truly excited about expanding my efforts to all BrandStar companies,” says Moss.“It allows me to leverage my expertise in programming across the entire enterprise, working with organizations that are top-of-the-field in their respective areas.###About BrandStarBrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people's lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit .

