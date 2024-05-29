Alan Orlikoski Joins With Successbooks® To Co-Author Influence And Impact With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks®, is proud to announce a publishing deal with Alan Orlikoski, a distinguished cybersecurity expert, for the upcoming book Influence and Impact. Alan Orlikoski joins co-author Chris Voss and other leading professionals in this groundbreaking work.

With a career spanning various sectors including government, finance, and technology industries, Alan Orlikoski has established himself as a trailblazer in cybersecurity. His journey began in the military and has evolved through roles at prestigious organizations such as Booz Allen Hamilton, Mandiant, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, Target, Block, and Stream Data Centers. Throughout his career, Alan has consistently safeguarded critical information against evolving digital threats, earning accolades and recognition for his contributions.

Alan Orlikoski is renowned for his development of open-source cybersecurity tools such as CyLR, CDQR, and Skadi, which have empowered a new generation of cybersecurity professionals. His impact extends beyond technical expertise; Alan is committed to leadership through education and mentorship, bridging the gap between technical detail and strategic business needs. His guidance has not only shaped security practices but also fostered a culture of continuous improvement and strategic foresight in the industry.

Beyond his professional achievements, Alan Orlikoski enjoys spending time with his family and pursuing his passion for mountain biking. His journey from a serviceman to a cybersecurity luminary serves as a testament to his dedication to excellence and innovation.

To learn more about Alan Orlikoski's transformative approach to cybersecurity, leadership, and effective communication, visit orlikoski .

SuccessBooks® eagerly awaits the release of Influence and Impact, inviting readers worldwide to embark on a journey through the collective wisdom of diverse narratives from Alan Orlikoski, Chris Voss, and an esteemed ensemble of authors.

