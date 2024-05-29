Concierge Auctions: Bravo TV's Real Housewives' Sonja Morgan's Upper East Side Townhouse Is Pending Sale In Just 35 Days

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After over a decade on the market, the newly renovated residence, located at 162 East 63rd Street, is pending sale with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Concierge Auctions announced that 162 East 63rd Street, the Upper East Side, New York townhouse of Bravo TV's Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan, meticulously renovated by Mr. and Mrs. John Adams Morgan and designed by Architectural Digest darling Harry Schnaper and John Pierre Borg in Paris, is pending sale at auction in just 35 days in cooperation with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group, after over a decade on the market.

Located between Lexington and Third Avenues, the five-story townhouse spans an impressive 4,650 square feet including five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Every inch of the home exudes elegance, with distinctive touches including custom made P.E. Guerin hardware, bespoke Didier Barrios mahogany woodwork, and fabrics sourced from Kravit and Schumaker Fabrics. Other notable design features include legacy Gracie Studios hand-painted silk wallpaper, heritage quality Country Floors marble floors and tiled bathrooms alongside Versaille-styled hand-painted wood floors, Venetian-plastered high shine walls and silk and cedar-lined closets with Mahogany drawers.

Renowned for its historic connections to America's elite families, the remarkable townhouse embodies the neighborhood's legacy of luxury. Just moments from Central Park, it offers a peaceful retreat from the city's bustle. Madison Avenue's upscale boutiques and cultural landmarks like the Metropolitan Museum of Art are within easy reach, defining the essence of New York's refined lifestyle.

"The auction attracted the attention from real estate enthusiasts worldwide, offering buyers a unique opportunity to acquire a statement residence in one of the world's most opulent neighborhoods: the Upper East Side of Manhattan,” stated Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions.“It's been a pleasure collaborating with Adam Modlin and his team to bring this stunning estate to the auction market."

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

