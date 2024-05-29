Providence Hill Announces New Director Of Food And Beverage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) I look forward to seeing how Hawkins' direction in food and beverage will further enrich Providence Hill's commitment to providing a luxurious retreat that complements our guests' experiences.” - Rickie Pares, Providence Hill Managing Director

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Providence Hill is excited to announce the addition of Henry L. Hankins, Jr. as Providence Hill's new Director of Food and Beverage. The appointment of Hankins marks another strategic advancement towards Providence Hill's goal to establish itself as the premier destination for sporting lifestyle enthusiasts. Providence Hill is confident his skills will meet and exceed the club's legacy of excellence.

With his accumulated years of experience serving noteworthy establishments, most recently as Food and Beverage Director of AC Hotel of Ridgeland, Hankins' reputation for elevating the dining experience through meticulous menu development and expansive vendor relations will now be enjoyed by members and visitors of the 1200+ acre sporting and recreational club.

Renowned for its contributions to America's culinary landscape, Providence Hill sought to elevate its offerings by selecting a director who could curate a culinary experience that seamlessly pairs with the breathtaking natural landscape and shooting experience that Providence Hill provides. With his keen understanding of Providence Hill's identity and the resort's esteemed clientele, Hankins will create a culinary experience reflective of the spirit of adventure and refinement that defines Providence Hill.

“Providence Hill is not only the South's premier sporting destination but also a luxurious escape into nature and a place to reconnect with one's self,” said Rickie Pares, Managing Director of Providence Hill.“I look forward to seeing how Hawkins' direction in food and beverage will further enrich Providence Hill's commitment to providing a luxurious retreat that perfectly complements our guests' experiences in the future.”

To learn more about Providence Hill, visit their website at providencehill or follow them on Facebook and Instagram (@providencehillms).

Mary Fran Mason

Providence Hill

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram