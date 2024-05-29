(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, MEXICO, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Spanish Association of Pediatrics has underscored the significance of physical activity in children's lives as a fundamental pillar for their well-being. This perspective resonates within the sports community, where figures like Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, president of Racing FC Porto Palmeiras club, advocate for fostering healthy habits early on.



The state-level children's football tournament in Poza Rica became a stage for displaying talent and passion for sports among the youngest. Representative teams from various cities in the state, including Racing FC Porto Palmeiras club, showcased an exceptional level of play, demonstrating football skills that transcend mere entertainment.



Porto Palmeiras Veracruz's triumph in the state tournament was not only a sporting victory but also a testament to the commitment and dedication of young footballers to physical activity. This achievement secured them a place in the upcoming Federated National tournament, where they will be ambassadors of Veracruz football and representatives of the competitive spirit that drives child development through sports.



The tournament's closing ceremony was a moment of celebration and an opportunity to highlight the value of physical activity in childhood. Ismael Salinas, president of the Poza Rica municipal children's and youth league, alongside representatives of local sports associations, acknowledged the effort of all participating teams, emphasizing the importance of sports as a tool for development and social cohesion.



Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, an oil and gas entrepreneur and advocate for sports as a tool for a better society, stressed the importance of tailoring exercise to each child's characteristics, ensuring it is a pleasurable experience. For him, promoting physical activity from an early age enhances health and lays the groundwork for an active lifestyle.



Experts in pediatrics and public health support the recommendation that children engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily. This practice counteracts sedentary behavior, promotes comprehensive development, strengthens muscles, bones, and fosters social and teamwork skills through sports.



However, we face significant challenges in combating physical inactivity among youth. Time spent on sedentary activities, such as watching television or playing video games, competes with the need for movement and physical activity. Maclovio Yañez Villagrán warns of the associated risks, noting that sedentary behavior in youth can lead to serious health problems in adulthood.



Family involvement in promoting healthy habits is crucial to counteracting this trend. The physical activities pyramid offers a practical guide for integrating physical activity into daily life, emphasizing the importance of regularly engaging in sports and reducing time spent on sedentary activities.



Ultimately, Maclovio Yañez Villagrán concluded that promoting physical activity from childhood is a matter of health but also of comprehensive development and emotional well-being. Sports not only teach technical skills but also values such as teamwork, discipline, and personal growth, laying the groundwork for an active and healthy life in the future.

Fausto González

Fausto González

email us here