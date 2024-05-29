(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allen Media Group Partnership Delivers Free 24/7 Local News, Entertainment and Spanish-Language Weather Programming to Amazon Fire TV and Echo Show Devices

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allen Media Group (AMG) announced today the launch of three of its streaming brands on Amazon's Fire TV Channels. Now, Fire TV and Echo Show device customers can stream AMG's Local Now FAST channels, The Weather Channel en Español, and 21 Allen Media Broadcasting television stations.

Local Now FAST Channels offer curated 24/7 local news and entertainment in 223 markets. Local Now FAST Channels are powered by proprietary technology that populates news content daily from newsrooms across the country and aggregates 500,000 video stories per day. The channels are curated by the Local Now newsroom – run by in-house journalists and technologists. Local Now is partnered with hundreds of news and entertainment programs.

The Weather Channel en Español is the first 24/7 Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States, providing weather coverage and news across the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America. The Weather Channel en Español features award-winning meteorologists delivering a variety of Spanish language forecasts and storytelling that help viewers understand the impact and science behind weather events. In addition to The Weather Channel en Español's live broadcasts, Amazon's users can expect programming specials that provide an interesting view into the world of weather, climate change and more.

AMG's broadcast television station division, Allen Media Broadcasting (AMB), consists of 27“big four” network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 television markets across the country. AMB partners with nationwide network affiliates ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC to deliver viewers these valuable local news options. The 21 of AMB's 27 network affiliate stations now available on Fire TV and Echo Show devices are:

KADN - Lafayette, LA

KDRV/KDKF - Medford, OR

KEZI - Eugene, OR

KHSL - Chico, CA

KIMT - Mason City, IA

KITV/KIKU - Honolulu, HI

KVOA - Tucson, AZ

KWWL - Waterloo, IA

WAAY - Huntsville, AL

WAOW - Wausau, WI

WEVV - Evansville, IN

WFFT - Fort Wayne, IN

WJRT - Flint, MI

WKOW - Madison, WI

WLFI - West Lafayette, IN

WQOW - Eau Claire, WI

WREX - Rockford, IL

WSIL - Carterville, IL

WTVA - Tupelo, MS

WTHI - Terre Haute, IN

WXOW - La Crosse, WI

“We are excited to bring Amazon Fire TV subscribers free premium news, entertainment, sports, weather, and more from Allen Media Group,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.“Free access to Local Now, The Weather Channel en Español, and our Allen Media Broadcasting television stations is a vital necessity and speaks to the core mission of Allen Media Group's news and entertainment brands.”

To access AMG content on Fire TV Channels, customers can simply ask Alexa to“Play Fire TV Channels,” to open the app and browse free content, and navigate to one of the channels. They can also navigate to Fire TV's 'Your Apps & Channels' and click the Fire TV Channels app to open using their TV remote.

Fire TV offers a range of devices to customers globally, from portable options like the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, to far-field streaming devices like the Fire TV Cube and the Fire TV Omni Series Smart TV, which allows viewers to control their TVs hands-free with Alexa.

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS, COMEDY, RECIPE, CARS, ES, MYDESTINATION, JUSTICECENTRAL, THEGRIO, HBCU GO, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL/THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit:

