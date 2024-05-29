Press Conference: Launching Of Int'l Court Of Justice (ICJ) Petition (E-Petition: 4981) On Tamil Genocide In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Petition calls House of Commons to take legal action before ICJ against Sri Lanka under Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide

TORONTO, CANADA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Community Launch and Press Conference for ICJ Petition (E-petition: 4981) on the Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka.* Here is the LINK to the ICJ Petition (E-petition: 4981):This significant event is organized by the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) Coalition, in collaboration with the office of Member of Parliament Hon. Shaun Chen.* WHEN: 2nd June 2024 (Sunday).* TIME: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM* WHERE: Frontline Community CentreAddress: 3031 Markham Rd #27, Scarborough, ON M1X 1L9** PETITION OVERVEW:The Petition calls upon the House of Commons to take legal action before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Sri Lanka under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.Hold Sri Lanka accountable for the heinous crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, committed against the Eelam Tamil People during the final stages of the armed conflict from 2006 to 2009.Recognizing the importance of accountability, emphasize the need for sanctions against leaders accused of these atrocity crimes.Everyone is invited to participate in this important Press Conference.* Eelam Tamils participation will demonstrate collective commitment to seek justice for the victims of the Tamil genocide and supporting this crucial legal initiative.

